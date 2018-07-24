Perstorp future proofs its plant in Warrington

Perstorp has announced it has made significant progress in ‘future-proofing’ its Capa caprolactone monomer plant in Warrington.

The company says the monomer plant will be made more robust to ensure an even more reliable supply for customers around the world.

Perstorp is building in the capability for the plant to run with a higher capacity, which allows for increased production volumes in the future.

× Expand Perstorp Capa Thermoplastics is a plastic material with unique physical properties for a large range of applications.

The company is also starting to debottleneck its Capa derivatives production units at Warrington, to further support customer demand.

“In particular, the strong growth is largely driven by our customers’ recognition of the unique properties and performance advantages of our Capa product range,” said Stephen Lewis, Vice President Business Unit Caprolactones.

“Capa Thermoplastics are utilised in diverse application areas such as Adhesives and Sealants, Medical, Bioplastics and Footwear. An increasing demand leads to a strong need to invest in additional capacity, to ensure we meet our customer’s future requirements and growth plans in a timely manner.”