Perstorp to sell its Capa business to Ingevity

Perstorp has announced it will sell Capa, its caprolactone business, including the production site in Warrington, to Ingevity for approximately €590 million (approx. £532 million).

During the past decade, under Perstorp’s leadership Capa’s operating margins have increased by almost 50 per cent.

This is due to its investment in production and new product lines, which in turn has increased both the customer base and the geographic reach.

The company says this has made Capa a highly attractive asset, gaining interest among several potential buyers of which Ingevity will now be the new owner to continue to develop the long-term value of the business.

× Expand Perstorp Ingevity will acquire Perstorp UK including Perstorp’s entire caprolactone business.

The sale of Capa will furthermore enable the Perstorp Group to focus its business opportunities and future growth prospects on its Polyol, Oxo and Feed businesses, expanding opportunities in the markets for phthalate free plasticiser, Pevalen and products within the animal nutrition area.

"This sale realises the significant value of the asset, simplifies Perstorp Group, strengthens our balance sheet and allows us to focus our future investment and innovation in attractive high growth segments,” said Jan Secher, President and CEO of Perstorp.

“Our strategy remains to leverage Perstorp’s superior positions and expertise in chemistry and engineering to drive innovation and provide our customers with solutions that advance everyday life.”