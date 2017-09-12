Perstorp upgrades its Caprolactone plant in Warrington

Perstorp is securing the future of its Caprolactone business through a significant investment to upgrade its original monomer plant, at the Baronet Works in Warrington.

New equipment will be built using its latest materials and the investment will future proof production and increase supply security. The Caprolactone market is strategic and important to Perstorp. This investment is one step further in the company’s long term commitment to the industry.

The project started at the beginning of 2017 and the building of new plant parts will start in early 2018. The replacement will be conducted in a way that does not impact current production. Perstorp will install a new peracetic acid still and new reactors on its Stream 1, which was built in 1998. It expects the build to be completed in the second half of 2019.

Marie Grönborg, Executive Vice President at Perstorp, said: “The Capa business is one of our strategic areas and we do see a strong market demand of Capa products. Through this investment, we are strengthening our position as a reliable leading partner.”