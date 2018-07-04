PET Recycling facilities evaluated across Europe

The results of 78 PET recycling facilities that have been evaluated across Europe, point to a PET recycling capacity of 2.1 million tonnes in 2017.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain account for 65 per cent of the PET recycling market of the total installed capacity in Europe.

To produce new articles, 1.9 million tonnes of PET plastic waste have been transformed into 1.4 million tonnes of recyclates and 200.000 tonnes of PET installed capacity remains unexploited, according to this data.

Today, an average of 57 per cent of PET bottles are recycled in Europe.

If the recycling rate is to increase to 55 per cent by 2030, as stipulated in the Waste Package, all actors of the plastics industry must collaborate and implement the necessary measures.

New developments paired with favourable investments will lead to growing recycling capacities in Europe, with new projects and business developments initiated by the industry, such as the recycling of PET trays.

“Given the unused installed capacities there is much room for growth in the European PET recycling market, but in order to achieve the higher recycling rates the rate of collection must be improved and quality of waste increased,” said Casper Van Den Dungen, PRE Vice President and PET Working Group Chairman.

“There is a strong will from PET recyclers to increase the output of recycled material, but currently we are struggling to find enough good quality input waste. Limited collection has always been a drawback for PET recyclers. Trust shall be built in the sector in order to secure investments as well as the absorption of these new volumes of recyclates on the market.”