PFF Packaging Group selected to manufacture PPE for NHS Frontline & Social Care staff by DHSC

PFF Packaging Group, an independently owned, entrepreneurial UK food packaging manufacturer, has been selected by the UK Department for Health and Social Care to manufacture disposable aprons to supply the NHS with the much-needed PPE.

The contract will see the business produce over 360 million plastic aprons across a nine-month period, from its manufacturing site in Washington, Tyne and Wear.

Kevin Gibson Photography Ltd Kenton Robbins, Group Managing Director

The business, whose headquarters and second manufacturing facility are based in Keighley, West Yorkshire, has invested over £1 million in the production of the new product line.

As an established British manufacturer, PFF’s sector knowledge and experience meant they were well placed to work closely with the DHSC to move quickly through the governance processes. This enabled PFF to establish new machines, take delivery of specialist plastic film and ramp up production of the aprons.

A dedicated production area has been created at the Washington site where the aprons are being manufactured and packed 24/7. Over 100 additional workers have been hired for the duration of the contract to deliver this critical work.

Kenton Robbins, Group Managing Director, said: “PFF was quick to recognise that we have the in-house production, quality control and logistical expertise to accommodate the new line. Some 210 million plastic aprons are needed every week by NHS frontline and social care staff. With production well underway, we feel we really are making a difference. PFF is proud to be helping the NHS as well as creating opportunities for work in these most challenging of times.”