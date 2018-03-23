Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Awards lands RJG Technologies with best Injection Moulding Consultancy UK accolade

RJG Technologies has won the title of Best Global Plastic Injection Moulding Consultancy UK, in the second annual Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Awards, after industry voting and assessment by a jury.

Year upon year medicine and health care organisations work with dedication and drive to ensure they are able to offer the best service possible to their patients. However, it is often forgotten that behind the scenes companies and individuals are working hard to develop clean, safe and innovative products to encase some of the world’s most vitally important items.

Anthony Goff, Consulting Manager, said: “This is an astounding accomplishment for RJG Technologies and truly represents the hard work the team have undertaken in the last year supporting our customer’s projects and initiatives.

We work with many blue-chip clients in the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging sector as well as with entrepreneurs developing a product for the sector.

Over the years, we have supported many products from part development into industrialisation and mass manufacture. Most of the work we undertake around the world with designer engineers and manufacturers is sensitive and highly confidential as it is usually associated with new product development that can be two to three years away for the product launch window. We have acquired a reputation for respecting this that we are very proud of.

We feel winning this award further acknowledges that we are indeed advanced forward thinkers and experts in our field.”

The criteria for meeting this award was extremely wide and involved being seen as an outstanding consultancy, which demonstrated innovation, a commitment to excellence whilst also creating innovation in the production process.