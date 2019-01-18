Philips last UK manufacturing plant to close putting 430 jobs at risk

Philips has announced it plans to close its last manufacturing plant in the UK, after its Chief Executive previously warned that a hard Brexit could harm its ability to export products.

Now under consultation with employees, the plans will see Philips close its plant at Glemsford in Suffolk, putting 430 jobs at risk.

Production at Glemsford, which currently makes products including baby bottles, will transfer to Drachten in the Netherlands next year.

The company says many products made in Glemsford were intended for export therefore the company has been forced to manage the “potential impact of various ongoing geopolitical challenges, including uncertainties and possible obstructions that may affect its manufacturing operations.”

× Expand via BBC

A spokesperson for the company acknowledged that the current political situation in the UK would have been a factor in executives’ thinking, but the closure of the factory would have happened regardless of Brexit.

The Glemsford factory closure comes as part of Philips’ 2016 decision to cut the number of manufacturing locations from 50 to 30 as part of that plan.

James Cartlidge, South Suffolk MP, said: "It's something that makes me proud to be able to say these products are made in south Suffolk and exported all around the world and now they will be made in Holland and exported all around the world. It's gutting, quite frankly.”