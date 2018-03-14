Phillip Hammond says ‘bold action’ needed for tackling single-use plastic

The Chancellor, Phillip Hammond announced in his Spring statement today (13 March 2018) a consultation on improving Britain's use of wasteful single-use plastics.

× Expand shutterstock.com The Chancellor, Phillip Hammond.

Hammond used his spring statement to ask industry, green groups and the public how best to cut plastic rubbish.

Hammond plans to put plastic tax on chewing gum, cutlery, crisp packets and takeaway trays as part of a vow to reduce waste, however today's consultation confirmed that ministers are still considering a 25p ‘latte levy’ on non-disposable coffee cups.

David Palmer-Jones, CEO of SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “If we are to meet the government target of removing all avoidable plastic waste by 2042 we need to drive down the use of unnecessary single-use plastics in favour of more sustainable, recyclable, forms of packaging and products.”

The Chancellor said: “We must take bold action to become a world leader in tackling the scourge of single-use plastic littering our streets, countryside and coastline.”

Citing the success of the sugar tax in pushing soft-drinks makers to reformulate their products to reduce their sugar content, the Treasury appear to be looking at potential changes to policies such as landfill tax.

“Taxation and policy reforms above all should be used to incentivise change and drive innovation starting with design and manufacturer, rather than just focus on consumers when they are sold products wrapped in, or made of single use plastics,” explained Palmer-Jones.

“We need a full scale review of the taxation system for packaging that encompasses both plastics, paper, glass and card, including a review of the existing packaging recovery note system if we are to achieve a more resource-efficient society and encourage producers to take more responsibility.”

A 5p tax on plastic bags led to an 85 per cent decrease in the number of single-use bags being issued at supermarkets and shops suggesting the public can shift its behaviour when incentivising the necessary changes.

Philip Law, Director General of the British Plastics Federation: “We must not lose sight of the broader point that there are many positive uses for plastic in our society from our hospitals to food security. We look forward to working with the Government, environmental groups and industry in the months ahead to find a solution that works - and meets the critical challenge of reducing plastic waste.”