Phoenix Engineering and Pentagon Plastics make major investment into machinery

The Pentagon Plastics Group has announced that the specialist Tooling Division, Phoenix Engineering, has made a significant £150k investment into its on-site CNC Machining technology.

The investment will take delivery of two machining centres comprising of a Mikron VCE800 Pro – 3 axis and a DMG DMU 50 Evo Linear – Full 5 axis machining centre.

The company says the new machining centres are an excellent addition and compliment to the existing CNC capabilities provided by the group.

The machining centres aim to assist in driving down tooling lead times for customers and will allow the group to further reduce sub-con services by enhancing company in-house process capabilities.

Not only investing in machinery, the group is also looking to grow its engineering team of skilled toolmakers and currently has vacancies for experienced CNC Machinists and Toolmakers.

“We’re very pleased to announce this acquisition and are happy to bring this updated functionality and efficiency to our clients, which further improves our in house processes,” said Paul Edwards, Managing Director of the Pentagon Plastics.

“As we continue to grow after years of important investment into both our services and staff, milestones such as these are something we take pride in and we look forward to welcoming new members of staff to our tool making team in the near future.”