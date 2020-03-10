PIAE moved to July due to coronavirus outbreak

VDI Wissenforum has postponed the Plastics In Automotive Engineering conference due to new coronavirus outbreak.

The re-arranged show will now take place on July 28th and 29th in Mannheim’s Rosengarten.

The VDI Wissenforum has followed the advice of the Germany Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, to cancel events with more than 1,000 participants.

Timo Taubitz, Managing Director of VDI Wissenforum, said: “The decision was not an easy one for us and is unique in more than 60 years of company history, but we are sure that it is the right decision.”

“The move means we can give our participants, exhibitors, and guests the opportunity to attend the event as usual at a later date.”

“With a move to summer, we offer our exhibitors and speakers a timely appointment to present their innovations and expertise to an international audience.

All tickets sold so far remain valid and can be rebooked free of charge.