PIAE puts smart solutions and sustainability in the (autonomous) driving seat

× Expand PIAE The VW concept vehicle for future mobility

Smart, comfortable and ultra-light concepts for vehicles of the future were the theme of the 2018 Plastics In Automotive Engineering (PIAE) conference.

Held in Mannheim, Germany, from 14-15 March the event drew together 1,400 participants and 120 exhibitors to discuss the role functional plastics in making the concepts for future mobility a reality.

Three main megatrends, namely electrification, automation and digitisation, are driving the development and design of future vehicles, with sustainability, safety and smart technology also playing a crucial role.

“The vehicle concepts of the future will, in my estimation, offer even more diverse mobility,” explained Thomas Drescher, new conference Chair of PIAE and Head of the Vehicle Technology Division of Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg.

In his presentation, Drescher focused in particular on the challenges of the materials for the vehicle concepts of the future. These he described as "smartphones on wheels, easy and intuitive to use, with voice and gesture control.”

They are capable of learning, he added, because they have artificial intelligence on board. “The highlight? You will drive autonomously, so you can do without a driver and steering wheel,” he explained.

Such a vehicle was displayed at the event, where a concept car showcased the ideas of designers at VW as to how future travel could look.

The concept vehicle incorporates a lounge-like interior with four individually rotatable and lowerable seats. In the imagination of VW designers, the vehicle can be driven using a steering wheel until quieter roads, such as those outside of a city centre, are reached. At this point, the wheel and controls will retract, leaving the driver to use the interior car space to relax or work.

Lightweight and 3D printing

Speakers at the conference also highlighted that plastics will continue to play a key role in lightweight construction. Particularly interesting for industry experts are metal-plastic hybrids.

"They offer a high potential in terms of affordable lightweight construction in conjunction with functional integration," explained Joachim Melzig, Head of Pre-Development Interior Home Construction at BMW Group Landshut.

Also of interest was the sessions presenting the latest concepts for 3D printing in not only producing component parts but also in personalisation of vehicles. “You can pretty much have what you want!” said Gabriele Fruhmann, Materials, at BMW Group in Munich.

In 2019, the PIAE conference will take place in Mannheim from 3 to 4 April.

