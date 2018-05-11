Pipeline Plastics invests in KraussMaffei Berstorff pipe extrusion lines

Pipeline Plastics has invested in KraussMaffei Berstorff pipe extrusion lines as part of a multi-facility expansion of its HDPE pipe business.

The expansion will include the addition of 1000 mm pipe extrusion lines at Pipeline Plastics Levelland, Texas and Belle Fourche, South Dakota facilities.

Pipeline Plastics closed the deal with KraussMaffei Berstorff at NPE in Orlando.

Monty Fisher, CEO of Pipeline Plastics in front of KraussMaffei Berstorff extrusion lines.

"We have a long history of working with KraussMaffei Berstorff and have had great results with their extrusion equipment. Our Decatur (Texas) facility is equipped with KraussMaffei Berstorff extrusion lines which exceeded our expectations in performance and reliability,” said Monty Fisher, Founder and CEO of Pipeline Plastics.

“We expect to have our Levelland expansion operational by the end of the fourth quarter of this year, and our South Dakota expansion completed in the beginning 2019.”

The new South East Coast facility is planned to be up and running in the third quarter of 2019.