Pitch secures line fit contract with Antonov

Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems, the high-quality economy seating brand behind the PF3000, has announced it has secured a line fit contract with the Ukrainian Antonov company.

Pitch will supply the lightweight PF3000 seat to Antonov for line fit on its An-148/158 family of aircraft at its manufacturing facility in Ukraine.

Antonov’s specialists found the Pitch PF3000 seat to be highly competitive, providing a lightweight solution with excellent space for the passenger.

Gary Doy, CEO of Pitch, said: “We are honoured to be awarded the contract to supply our PF3000 seat to Antonov and I believe this is the start of a long-term relationship between our two companies.”

“Having seen the aircraft and the passion Antonov has for excellent design, we are very excited to join their team and see huge potential for the business over the coming years.”

Oleksandr Donets, President of Antonov, said: “Today we made a new step towards modernisation of passenger regional jets of the AX-1X8 family keeping high comfort for passengers and improving the aircraft characteristics, which permits to increase seating capacity of the An-158-100 to 102 passengers, as well as saving aircraft weight.”

“The Pitch team has proved to be responsive to our requirements and share our passion in making great products that will stand the test of time. We look forward to working with the Pitch team going forward.”

With a reputation for innovation and design, Pitch leads the market with its highly durable space efficient fixed back seats.

Doy said: “We make more space for passengers by adding sculpture to the back of our seat. A combination of tough thermoformed mouldings using Boltaron plastic in combination with our unique structural foam system gives us a highly robust and lightweight solution.”