PLA bioplastics from Bonsucro certified sugarcane now available from Total Corbion PLA

Total Corbion PLA is supplying PLA resins from Bonsucro certified sugarcane.

Total Corbion, a maker of poly lactic acid and lactide monomers, has partnered with Bonsucro, a network for sustainability in the sugar cane industry, to assure improvement of the Thai sugarcane industry.

This latest achievement allows converters and brand owners to use a certified PLA bioplastic that has been produced from sugarcane from sustainable agriculture.Renewable feedstocks like sugarcane are used to produce lactic acid, which in turn is converted into PLA bioplastics. These bioplastic resins can then be used for a broad range of applications, such as packaging, consumer goods and automotive components.

Mitr Phol, a Thai sugar supplier, was the first sugar producer in Thailand to achieve Bonsucro certification, in July 2016. Following this milestone, Total Corbion PLA is Bonsucro Chain of Custody certified and will offer a range of PLA resins in accordance with the certification scheme.

François de Bie, Senior Marketing Director at Total Corbion, said: “A reduced carbon footprint and the multiple end-of-life solutions that PLA offers are key reasons why many brand owners convert from traditional plastics to PLA bioplastics. In addition, with the Bonsucro certification, we now offer our customers the guarantee that the biomass used to produce PLA was grown supporting the principles of sustainable agriculture.”