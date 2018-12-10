pladis UK & Ireland announces to make all its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025

pladis UK & Ireland, the snacking company behind McVitie’s, Jacob’s and go ahead! brands, has announced measures to reduce its environmental impact through plastic waste.

The company has signed up to the UK Plastics Pact and is pledging to make all its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

The company will also be improving labelling and joining the On-Pack Recycling Label scheme, as well as extending its six-and-a-half-year partnership with TerraCycle.

Scott Snell, Customer Vice-President at pladis UK & Ireland, said: “We’ll be working closely with industry partners to make all our plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025, and in the meantime, we want to make sure all our consumers have the opportunity to recycle their wrappers, which is why we’ve extended our TerraCycle partnership to our entire snacking range."

Marcus Gover, CEO, WRAP, added: “We are delighted to have pladis UK and Ireland joining The UK Plastics Pact. Through our first-of-a-kind Pact we will work together with governments, citizens and business to transform the way we make, use and dispose of plastic so that we retain its value, particularly in reducing food and drink waste, but prevent it from polluting the environment.”