Planning permission granted for DMG at Protos Energy Park

PowerHouse Energy Group has announced that planning permission has been granted to Peel Environmental and Waste2Tricity for the DMG facility at Protos Energy Park in Cheshire.

Cheshire West and Chester planning committee approved the planning application made by Peel and W2T for Plot 10b, and the application was granted with conditions that were expected and will complied with by Peel and its construction team.

David Ryan, CEO of PowerHouse, said: “We congratulate Peel and W2T on the success of the planning approval for the first facility utilising our proprietary DMG technology.”

“The decision represents a key milestone for PowerHouse and, after developing the technology alongside Protos at Thornton Science Park, we now look forward to working alongside Peel to complete funding and delivering the first commercial application of the DMG technology, creating hydrogen from waste plastics and helping to kick-start that hydrogen revolution in the North West.”