PLASgran makes Metal Separation and Classification investment to improve material quality

PLASgran, based in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire has installed a new Cimbria DELTA cleaning, classification and separation system and an operation-wide investment in metal detection and separation.

The bespoke cleaning line, which includes electrostatic and magnetic metal detection, in addition to removal of non-target fine particles, allows the production of high quality cleaned regrinds, suitable for direct-use applications, as well as significantly improving the quality of infeed materials to the compounding lines.

Mark Roberts, Managing Director, said, “The purpose of this investment is twofold, firstly to improve the quality of the product we supply to our regrind customers, removing dirt, grit and all metal contaminants, as well as allowing better control over the particle size, and secondly to improve the efficiency, throughput and quality of our compounding processes. We have already seen a significant improvement in throughputs using materials that have been through this process, and screening and wear have reduced as a result of the cleaner inputs.”

The cleaning line compliments additional investments in electromagnetic metal detection and separation that have been installed throughout the granulation, separation and compounding processes. The business has fitted Mesutronic detection systems at several key points through the operation, including outfeed of all three compounding lines.