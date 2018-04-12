PLASgran signals next phase of growth with new fleet of vehicles

PLASgran, a Cambridgeshire-based recycling specialist, has announced an upgrade to its transport capabilities with a new fleet of vehicles.

The expansion comes ahead of a significant increase in compounding capacity due in July 2018, with a brand-new MAS 93K 400 twin screw compounding line due to be installed in the summer.

PLASgran says in partnership with Ge-Be Transport, the new fleet, comprising a total investment of more than £830k in brand-new trailers and tractor units, will offer increased flexibility and improved service to customers, and at the same time delivering improved efficiencies through planning backload collections.

The trailers have been custom made to allow for increased load sizes, especially when transporting low bulk density items like scrap mouldings, and the Euro 6 compliant DAF 480 units afford an ideal blend of power and fuel efficiency, meaning transit times are optimised and costs minimised.

“We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with Ge-Be, who have worked very closely with us to understand our needs and provide a cost-effective and efficient solution to our very complex logistic requirements,” said Mark Roberts, Managing Director of PLASgran.

“In the plastics recycling business it’s as important to provide good customer service to the manufacturers whose waste you buy as it is to your compound and regrind customers, and an up to date and appropriate transport fleet is critical to the delivery of this.”

Carl Green, Managing Director of Ge-Be, added: “This represents a significant opportunity for us and we are delighted to be working with the UK’s fastest growing plastics recycler. The units and trailers will be working hard over the course of the contract and I look forward to the partnership lasting for many years.”

The move has been taken to underpin the increase in requirement for transport as a result of a long-term investment strategy for the firm.