Plastic bottles hit the catwalk for recycled fashion competition

The Norfolk Waste Partnership has partnered with the plastics recycling charity RECOUP, Marks and Spencer, and RPC to run the first ever Norfolk rPET Fashion Design Challenge Competition.

The Norfolk Waste Partnership wants to encourage people to ‘Recycle for Norfolk’ by sorting their plastic bottles, pots, tubs, trays and punnets at home and placing them clean, dry and loose in household recycling bins.

The challenge calls for Norfolk-based creatives aged 16-34 to design an outfit made from textile which was previously plastic bottles.

Fabric will be supplied by RECOUP to 10 finalists to create their garments, bringing their designs to life.

Finalists will be given the opportunity to showcase their designs at a fashion show at the One Planet Norwich festival on 9th June 2018.

Entries close at 9AM on 30th April 2018.