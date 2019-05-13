Plastic Fishing Tour launch day

Hubbub has launched its third Plastic Fishing punt, the ‘Poly Rodger’ in Manchester.

The new 12 seater punt, made from 99 per cent recycled plastic is only the third punt of its kind in the world and the first to launch outside of London.

The design is based on a traditional punt, but made from modern materials, including plaswood, a hardwearing alternative to wood that is made entirely from recycled single-use plastics and is powered by a rechargeable electric motor.

Visiting four iconic waterways around the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Central Scotland, community groups in each location will be offering a week of Plastic Fishing trips to raise awareness of plastic pollution.

Our reporter Grace Nolan attended the launch of the Plastic Fishing Tour at Salford Quays capturing live footage for you to access.

Jack Hodgkiss, Project Co-ordinator, Hubbub

What is the Plastic Fishing Tour?

Why were these particular cities chosen for the tour?

Why has the project been created? "Plastic has a clear value"

Where will the boat be visiting?

How can you get involved?

Mike Duddy, Senior Project Manager for Mersey Rivers Trust

