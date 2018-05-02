Plastic-IT ten day turnaround time creates ‘real-thing’ alternative to 3D printing

Plastic-IT, based in Shropshire, has upped its turnaround time on its prototyping process to ten days from receiving a CAD.

Its 4P program - Precision-Prototype-Plastic Parts, provides a product in the working polymer from steel moulds. The service provides an alternative to 3D printed parts, through injection moulding in the product’s ultimate polymer.

Any quantity from a single part to 20,000 can be supplied from a steel mould, to prototype tolerances - which may be good enough for production - having the same physical properties as real production parts. The parts can be validated and tested within a short turnaround time. This provides the ability and confidence to go into full scale production of injection moulded components.

Richard Webster of Plastic-IT, said: “There’s always been a need for prototypes to be made from the material they will be produced from once approved, but the traditional moulding approach has often been expensive, and the turnaround times of many weeks is just too long. This is often why 3D printed plastic models are substituted for the real thing, but they just don’t deliver a part that can be fully tested.”

Injection moulded parts can be supplied with capabilities such as 2-shot, insert moulding, internal/external threads, overmoulding and Class 100K cleanroom standard, in custom colour matched materials. T1 parts can often be achieved in less than 10 days, production can begin straight after customer approval of these parts with delivery starting almost immediately afterwards.

Webster added: “We are very excited about this new addition to our portfolio. Our clients want and need shorter lead times for product testing and approval by avoiding costly delays to projects. This can now be achieved with our 4P service. The competitive pricing means it is more viable than ever to produce real injection moulded parts in place of 3D printed models.”