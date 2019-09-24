Plastic-like material wins UK national James Dyson award

A new form of bioplastic has been awarded the UK national James Dyson Award.

Lucy Hughes from the University of Sussex is attempting to solve the problem of both single-use plastics and inefficient waste streams by harnessing fish offcuts to create a unique plastic alternative, MarinaTex.

The bioplastic is made of organic fish waste ordinarily destined for landfill or incineration and locally sourced red algae.

Using a unique formula of red algae to bind the proteins extracted from fish waste, MarinaTex has strong overlapping bonds giving it strength and flexibility.

It is a translucent and flexible sheet material, making it ideal for applications in single-use packaging.

× Expand STUART ROBINSON SUSSEX UNI

The material is relatively resource-light, requiring little energy and temperatures under 100 degrees to produce.

It biodegrades after four to six weeks, is suitable for home composting and does not leach toxins, removing the need for its own national waste management infrastructure.

As MarinaTex uses byproducts from the fishing industry, this helps to close the loop of an existing waste stream for a more circular product lifespan.

According to Lucy, one Atlantic cod could generate as much organic waste as is needed for making 1,400 bags of MarinaTex.

Lucy says: “Plastic is an amazing material but we’re too reliant on it as designers and engineers. It makes no sense to me that we’re using plastic, an incredibly durable material, for products that have a life-cycle of less than a day.”

“For me, MarinaTex represents a real commitment to innovating plastic use and incorporating sustainable, local and circular values into product design. As engineers, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to designing to form and function, but rather form, function and footprint.”

As national winner of the James Dyson Award, Lucy will receive £2,000 as well as moving on to the international round of the competition, for a chance to win £30,000.

Lucy aims to commercialise her invention sustainably, using her award money for further research.