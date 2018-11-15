Plastic packaging provides tamper evidence and convenience for gelato fans

× Expand RPC's UniPak used for Palazzolo's product range RPC

A plastic packaging design from RPC Superfos is providing tamper-evident products with on shelf appeal designed for 'on-the-go' consumption at events.

By utilising innovative design, RPC’s ‘UniPak’ pot combines the tamper evidence functionality with a spoon-in-lid feature and high quality, in-mould labelled graphics for US-based Palazzolo’s Artisan Dairy.

Palazzolo’s, a US-based company, produces gelatos and sorbets often sold from food trucks in front of American football stadiums, concert halls, and at other events where people buy treats for immediate consumption. It says the UniPak offered an “ideal solution” for its needs.

“The tamper evidence of the UniPak pots is very attractive,” explained CEO and Founder, Pete Palazzolo.

“Besides assuring the end-user of an untouched product, the feature optimises our manufacturing process and, at the same time, it safeguards the quality of the Palazzolo products. This is because tamper evidence eliminates the need for burning a foil seal on the plastic rim, so our gelato avoids a heat shock – it stays delicious and we save time.”

Also key to the solution for Palazzolo’s is the spoon in the pot’s lid, which makes the range’s 69mm diameter model ideal for eating ‘on-the-go.’

The UniPak pot solution is embellished with advanced scratch-resistant in-mould labelling, which RPC says produces “immaculate graphics, vivid colours, and clear details.” For the Palazzolo brand, these attributes reflect the bright colours and intense flavours that characterise its products.

“The artwork looks beautiful and the quality of the print job is better than what you normally see,” continued Palazzolo. “In addition, the feel of the UniPak container, in any size we use, gets a lot of positive remarks these days.”