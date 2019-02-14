Plastic Poundland 'gift of nothing' sparks criticism

Poundland has released ‘The Gift of Nothing’, naturally priced at £1, for its latest Valentine's Day gift.

The gift is intended as "a bit of fun", says the retailer. However, the heart-shaped package with nothing in it has caused controversy.

According to the BBC, Friends of the Earth and other campaign groups have complained that whatever Poundland was thinking about, it certainly wasn't the environment.

× Expand Via BBC @KIMXPX/PA Poundland 'gift of nothing'

The BBC says Julian Kirby, Friends of the Earth's lead campaigner on plastics, criticised its use of "wasteful plastics", adding: "Let's hope folly like this goes unloved and doesn't reappear."

Another campaigner, Sian Sutherland of A Plastic Planet, said: "This product is designed to go straight into the bin, but will last for 500 years. It is a symbol of everything that is wrong with our view of the world," she told the BBC.

Poundland defended the product, saying; "Our customers love it, as do loads of others online. They all know it's a bit of fun and we understand that's still allowed in moderation."