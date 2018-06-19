Plastic Recyclers Europe and VKC-CENTEXBEL enhance demand for recyclates

Plastic Recyclers Europe and VKC-CENTEXBEL have collaborated on the elaboration characterisation of recycled PE-LD pellets.

The companies will provide a framework for the quality assessment of the pellets and it is aimed at enhancing the demand for recycled plastics by providing standardised methods to evaluate quality based on EU standards.

Testing was carried out at the polymer lab of VKC-CENTEXBEL, a specialist in the field of plastic R&D.

The results enabled elaborating best available techniques to determine recycled PE-LD quality.

“Setting a scientifically grounded benchmark for quality of recycled PE-LD pellets is the first step towards plastic circularity as conceived by the Plastic Strategy,” said Ton Emans, PRE President and PE-LD Working Group Chairman.

“Clear and transparent standards give greater confidence in the value of recyclates and thus enhance demand for recycled plastic. This initiative improves the transparency and credibility of recycled plastics."