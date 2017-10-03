Plastic Recyclers Europe attacks EU degradable film proposals

Plastic Recyclers Europe has slammed the European Parliament’s drat report on regulation of fertilisers.

The EU intends that mulch film which is not degradable over five years should not be CE marked, banning conventional recyclable mulch film from Europe.

PRE highlighted good examples and best practices in collection and recycling of agricultural film across Europe. In Ireland, 74 per cent of plastics are recycled thanks to a well-functioning collection scheme and value chain collaboration.

× Expand Biodegradable agricultural film

In certain regions, like Andalusia, collection of agriculture plastics is required by legislation.

Plastic Recyclers Europe, based in Brussels, has condemned the EU proposals, claiming the report does not reflect any scientific study and was drafted without previous assessment as per economic or environmental impacts.

Ton Emans, PRE president, said: “Agricultural plastic waste stream represents predominantly a mono-material consisting of LDPE and LLDPE so the final recycling proces results in high quality recyclates.

“Plastics waste is a hot topic for which the Commission is developing a strategy. Agriculture film is one of the only plastics waste flows which is recycled without any legislation in place. It is certain that more should be done, however, this draft proposal will result in a halt of these positive developments and lower the overall plastics recycling rate which is already dramatically low.”

Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director, said: “The market of LDPE films in the EU is over xt86 kilotons, the shift to the new imposed material will create market distortions as today only a handful of producers are able to provide the needed supply. Collection and recycling of polyethylene mulch film is essential in Europe as it is contributing to a circular economy also in in the agricultural sector. Any initiative to enhance more collection and sorting of these mulching films needs to be stimulated and welcomed as a responsible behaviour of EU farmers.”