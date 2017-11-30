Plasticolour expands, re-brands and sets sight on further growth

× Expand plastiserve The team at Plastiserve

Leeds-based supplier, Plasticolour, has reported a “very positive” 2017 following expansion of its services and the need to relocate to bigger premises after just 18 months of trading.

The company says its thriving masterbatch and polymer supplies business, coupled with an increasing demand for sourcing solutions from its customers, resulted in the need to double its warehouse space in August this year.

“We started out aiming to be a masterbatch supplier, catering to the small lots market with some polymer supplies on the side,” explained Technical Director, Steve Cooper. “Whilst we have a thriving masterbatch business and offer probably the biggest range of universal and polymer-specific colours from some of the UK and Europe’s top manufacturers, our main growth area has been in sourcing solutions.

“A lot of customers come to us to help save them money on ongoing masterbatch needs. Our overheads are low and our suppliers work with us to keep costs down, so we’ve not had to increase masterbatch prices this year, despite rises in raw materials.”

The company says that the time-saving nature of its service offering is what most appeals to its customer base. “We’re finding that many customers would rather spend their time running their business than chasing down prices or finding the right polymer or colour for a particular job,” Cooper continued.

“We have a huge contacts list for both prime and industrial polymers. We’ll do the legwork and find the right material at the right price. If it’s an ongoing requirement, we keep it in stock, so it’s available for next-day delivery.”

As a result of the demand for its sourcing and supply services, the business decided to re-brand at the same time it re-located to its new premises. “Plasticolour seemed right when we were focusing on masterbatch but it doesn’t entirely reflect what we do. So now we’re Plastiserve – serving the British plastics industry. It’s all about providing great service, not just products,” Cooper explained.

“We’re proud of our customer recommendations and they account for a large part of our growth. We’re looking forward to continuing that as Plastiserve.”