Plastics advance innovations at CES 2019

The 2019 International CES in Las Vegas, is now in full swing and plastics is playing a major role in the latest tec innovations.

LG has displayed its 65-inch OLED foldable TV, containing thin flexiable plastics.

LG's images depict it descending into a box the size of a sound bar, but the company also talks about making the display portable.

× Expand via BBC LG signature OLED TV R

Covestro Roborock robotic vacuum

Coverstro is showcasing several products it has collaborated on, including the Roborock robotic vacuum. This automatic mopping and sweeping machine contains its polycarbonate blends and aims to clean up your mess.

MINE MIRS also uses polycarbonates from Covestro, in its ring-lighted mirror. The materials help to light and wirelessly charge the mirror, allowing users to apply makeup anytime, anywhere.

A ‘10-second toothbrush', The Y brush automatically deep cleans teeth using sonic vibrating technology and nylon bristles. This ‘10-second toothbrush' uses a food-grade silicone-like material in its mouthpiece.

Loop Loop Earplug

Furthermore, Loop is exhibiting its reinvented Earplugs at CES 2019. The earplugs come with both memory foam that adjusts to your ear and soft silicone ear tips in three different sizes. By using the latest 3D printing technologies, the company was able to make the acoustic channel round and compact.

There is a whole host of other products on show using plastics, from the practical to the futuristic, keep an eye out for our latests announcements regarding CES 2019.