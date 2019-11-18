PLASTICS applauds introduction of RECOVER Act to improve US recycling infrastructure

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has led the introduction of the RECOVER Act in the US, which will see federal grants allocated to state and municipalities to invest in improving their recycling programmes and infrastructure.

The bill, which establishes a recycling infrastructure programme within the Environmental Protection Agency, puts federal funding towards building new recycling technology and programmes to help increase collection rates, improve the sortation and separation of materials, and enhance the performance of kerbside collection.

Congressman Tony Cárdenas said: “This bipartisan bill is a smart solution to a growing problem. The RECOVER Act encourages local and state governments to invest in recycling programmes and new technologies to increase collection rates and promote consumer education.”

“This bill would create new jobs, boost our economy and, ultimately, it is good for American families and the environment.”

Congressman Larry Bucshon said: “One of the ways that we have been successful in cleaning up our nation’s environment is by encouraging greater numbers of Americans to recycle waste items instead of discarding them in landfills.”

“Today, our nation is facing a recycling crisis due to inadequate infrastructure and the inability to keep up with waste stream contamination. Without the proper recycling infrastructure in place, we will not have the capacity needed to recycle waste items and they will either end up in a landfill, our oceans, or somewhere else in the environment as litter.”

Tony Radoszewski, President and CEO of PLASTICS, said: “We applaud Representatives Cárdenas and Bucshon for introducing a bill that will improve our recycling systems and educate Americans on the importance of reclaiming valuable materials and repurposing them for greater use.”

“The bipartisan bill will help address the infrastructure shortcomings that can contribute to recyclable materials ending up in our oceans and waterways and we look forward to working with the representatives to move it forward.”

“We are thankful to the coalition members who helped in the development of the bill because improving our recycling infrastructure is necessary for all materials.”