PLASTICS criticises proposed Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has criticised recent legislation that is attempting to phase out unnecessary single-use plastic products, hold corporations accountable for wasteful products, reduce waste packaging, and reform the US’s recycling collection system.

The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020 has been proposed by US Senator Tom Udall, Representative Alan Lowenthal, Senator Jeff Merkley, and Representative Katherine Clark.

The bill will require big corporations to take responsibility for their pollution and will incentivise them to make reusable and recyclable items, but PLASTICS has criticised the effectiveness of the bill.

Tony Radoszewski, PLASTICS President and CEO, said: “As drafted, we do not believe the Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act of 2020 would effectively address pollution in the US or globally. The title of this bill suggests it is more interested in garnering headlines than it is in finding solutions.”

“Plastics only account for 13 per cent of municipal solid waste in the US. Any effort to specifically target plastic materials – that, after life-cycle analysis, prove to be more environmentally desirable than other materials – would be misguided at best and harmful at worst.”

“Furthermore, this legislation’s effort to shut down plastics manufacturing would hurt the nearly one million hard-working men and women in our industry and the nation’s economy as a whole.”

“If we can make it easier for everyone to recycle in this country, and make recycling more profitable, we could truly reduce the amount of litter that is finding its way into our waterways and ultimately our oceans.”

“Measures like the RECOVER Act, which would designate funds to improve the recycling infrastructure in the US, and other efforts like the RECYCLE Act and the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act provide better approaches than what we’ve seen in the Break Free Act.”

“We look forward to continuing the discussion with Senator Tom Udall and Representative Alan Lowenthal and all lawmakers to educate them about the benefits plastics provide and the environmental, economic, and medical dangers that would accompany ignoring those benefits.”