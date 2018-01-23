Plastics Hall of Fame reveals newest member, Dr Karlheinz Bourdon

Dr Karlheinz Bourdon, Senior Vice President of Integration at KraussMaffei, is to be included in the Plastics Hall of Fame.

According to the Plastics Academy, Dr Bourdon has made a considerable contribution to the advancement of injection moulding machinery during his career in the plastics industry.

Dr Karlheinz Bourdon

During his time at KraussMaffei as Head of System Technology, he set the first technological milestones in the field of automated mould changing and robot demoulding systems.

Returning to KraussMaffei in 2008 as Managing Director and CEO of Injection Moulding Machinery, he became Vice President of Technologies in the Injection Moulding Machinery segment in 2012.

Under his leadership numerous new developments, such as the modular hydraulic GX, all-electric PX injection moulding machine series and the ColorForm surface finishing process, were successfully put on the market.

Since 2015 Bourdon has been Vice President of the European Plastics and Rubber Machinery Association (EUROMAP).

Located at the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, USA, the Plastics Hall of Fame, has honoured people since 1972. The celebration will take place at a gala event at the NPE trade show on 6th May 2018 in Orlando.