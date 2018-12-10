Plastics Industry Association announces death of Bill Carteaux

× Expand Via Twitter.com/BillCarteaux Bill Carteaux Via twitter.com/BillCarteaux

US-based trade organisation, Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), has announced the death of its President and CEO, Bill Carteaux.

In a statement, the Association said it was heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr Carteaux, who died in the morning of December 10 following complications from acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a disease he had been battling.

The Association described Mr Carteaux as “an inspiring, larger-than-life leader for our industry” and “a dear friend” to those that knew him.

Plastics Industry Association, which organises the triennial NPE trade fair in Orlando, said it will share information about plans for a memorial service once available.

The team at BP&R sends its sincere condolences to Mr Carteaux’s family and friends.