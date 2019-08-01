Plastics Industry Association names new President and CEO

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has named Tony Radoszewski as its new President and CEO, effective as of September 16th, 2019.

Radoszewski was previously President of the Plastics Pipe Institute, and in his 13-year tenure led efforts that dramatically increased membership, enhanced member services, and improved cash flow and profitability for the association.

Wylie H. Royce, Board Chairman of PLASTICS, said: “Tony is a skilled, experienced executive leader with the demonstrated ability to build critical relationships with key stakeholders, drive member benefits, positively enhance the profile of the industry and advance critical initiatives that will challenge us going forward.”

“We are delighted to have Tony in place to lead PLASTICS into the future, building on the legacy created by Bill Carteaux, who led the Association for nearly 15 years, ending with his untimely passing in late 2018.”

“We deeply appreciate Patty Long, who has served as interim president and CEO, and the entire PLASTICS team for keeping the association moving ahead and on track. We face the future with optimism and excitement, and look forward to the positive contributions we know Tony will make.”

Radoszewski said: “I am grateful for this opportunity to lead such an important and respected organisation. While I have decades of experience in the plastics industry, I know as I step in to lead the great PLASTICS organisation that I have much to learn and I am dedicated to listening to members as a top priority and understanding the opportunities and challenges we have.”

“I have great respect for what has been done to build this association, and I am truly honoured to be able to lead PLASTICS, and along with our team, take the associations to the next level.”