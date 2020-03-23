Plastics industry is “essential” as first line of defence with products to fight coronavirus

The Plastics Industry Association has issued a statement requesting for all local, state, and federal governments in the US to include plastic resin and plastic product manufacturers as ‘essential’ in order to stay open when Shelter in Place orders are issued.

Tony Radoszewski, President and CEO of PLASTICS, said: “With more and more businesses being ordered to close during the pandemic, it is critical that healthcare workers have access to plastic products.”

“Single-use plastics can literally be the difference between life and death. Items such as IV bags and ventilator machines, which are of the upmost importance right now, have components made of single-use plastics.”

“The single-use hospital gowns, gloves, and masks that protect our healthcare workers every day are also made of plastic. I would venture to say that every machine, piece of medical care equipment, hospital bed, examination scope, and tool, has a component made of plastic, most of which are moulded to exacting tolerances, which is possible due to the resin and the machinery being used.”

“As the coronavirus spreads across the country, single-use plastics will only become more vital. We live longer, healthier, and better because of single-use plastics. Our members are fully prepared to meet that demand and help protect our communities. These workers are essential to that fight.”