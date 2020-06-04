Plastics industry recruitment specialist stands “undeterred” in offering support through Covid-19

× Expand Sierra57

A specialist recruiter to the plastics and packaging industries has offered its “undeterred support” as businesses navigate the different challenges posed by Covid-19.

Mark Lawson, Managing Director of Sierra 57 Consult says by offering flexible payment terms, recruitment advice and legal knowledge it is ensuring that both existing and new customers have a range of options to see them through the current climate.

Commenting, Lawson said: “These are indeed challenging times for all manufacturers and engineering service providers to the plastics market and, whilst vigilance and social distancing in the work place remain key, our customers must receive all the network support variables that can aid them in both surviving and driving forward into uncertain economic climes.”

Lawson explained that businesses across the industries it serves are facing different predicaments; some have furloughed staff; others are working with a skeleton crew and indeed some are actively recruiting in order to meet with production demand.

“Working closely with both business Managers/Owners and respective work seekers, we’ve adapted and re-configured our services to be as flexible as possible,” Lawson continued.

“We’re deferring or spreading payments and providing flexi-finance options to reduce cashflow impact; offering recruitment advice and technical recruitment support to meet with your budget; utilising our Legal and HR partners to advise on furlough, redundancies and employment law, all at major cost reductions.

“In tough times we must work together – consciously I would rather we work together with our customers, than watch them struggle and lose their commercial footing due to no fault of their own.”

Existing customers, including moulder LVS Small Plastics Parts, based in Telford, have welcome the move by Sierra 57. Its Managing Director, Simon Anderson, said it is a “credit” to the ethos of the recruitment specialist that it should promote flexibility in the current situation.

Anderson added: “With their new flexi-support options they continue to be our preferred recruitment partner, it’s invaluable we can explore several options to promote cashflow.”

Also praising Sierra 57’s collaborative spirit, Justin Davies of Tex Plastics based in Barnstaple and Derby, said his firm has directly benefitted from advice on market movement, demographics and employment law via Sierra 57 Consult’s services during lockdown.

“The manufacturing industry is having a torrid time, but our people are our most important asset,” said Davies.

“Mark Lawson and his team have been integral to our business plans; they continue to prove just why we need a good recruitment ally and an engineering-and-technical-people specialist within plastics.”

If you are a business needing support, enquiries should be directed to Mark Lawson in the first instance on mark@sierra57consult.co.uk or the remote office number 07814 971366.