Plastics industry releases guide to help companies prepare for Brexit

The BPF, in partnership with Squire Patton Boggs and the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy, has released a practical guide to help plastics companies prepare for Brexit.

‘Preparing for Brexit: Practical Guidance for the Plastics Industry’, is available to download and aims to ensure that plastics companies in the UK understand the key practical steps to adequately prepare for Brexit.

The detailed 32-page guide cover the effect on REACH and other regulations, rules of origin, CE marking and UK mark, plastics recyclers and Brexit, and essential actions businesses should take.

The document is being released following a recent survey of BPF members about Brexit, which found 78 per cent of companies have made contingency plans in case there is a no-deal Brexit, up from 54 per cent in December 2018.

The EU is the UK plastics industry’s most significant trading partner, accounting for 69 per cent of all trade, with nearly £15 billion worth of plastic and plastic products being traded between the UK and EU member states each year.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “Whilst the signs suggest the majority of firms have taken some steps to prepare for a no-deal Brexit. A result the vast majority of firms clearly want to avoid, we have released this report to provide clear, accessible guidance to ensure all bases are covered when preparing for Brexit and we urge all plastics companies to make use of it.”