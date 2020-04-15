Plastics industry shines in fight against coronavirus

The UK plastics industry has been playing a key role in the fight against coronavirus, with a number of companies going to great lengths to meet sudden demand for key products, ranging from medical packaging to components for ventilators.

The British Plastics Federation has been liaising with key government departments including the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy on a daily basis to ensure key advice and guidance reaches the industry, as well as to share insights, unique data, and key concerns.

In addition, the BPF has been fielding daily enquiries from a huge range of organisations, which includes the UK, Scottish, and Welsh Governments.

These have included over 35 urgent calls for materials, bottles, lids, visors, and components for ventilators, and the BPF has been using its knowledge of the supply chain to help source supplies wherever possible.

Plastics companies have found themselves under unprecedented pressure and many have managed to alter their typical manufacturing schedules to produce essential products at a hugely increased speed.

To help the plastics industry get all the information it needs, the BPF has also made its webinars available for everyone to attend, although only its member will have access to the recordings.

The webinars cover topics from energy management during partial shutdowns to the impact of coronavirus on polymer supply.

Philip Law, BPF Director General, said: “The plastics industry is vital in the fight against coronavirus. Despite the challenges every business is facing right now, we have been helping to feed the nation, protect key workers, and supply a wide range of essential medical supplies, including components for ventilators.”

“I’m proud of how our industry has stepped up and shown its true colours during the time of this crisis.”