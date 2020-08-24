Plastics industry veterans to retire from PCN

× Expand PCN Tony Green (L) and Chris Parry are to retire from the PCN

Two long-standing members of the plastics community have announced they are to retire from the UK-based Plastics Consultancy Network (PCN).

Tony Green from TG Associates and Chris Parry from Rosewood Associates have amassed 85 years in the polymer industry between them, forging their own successful careers before taking positions as consultants with the PCN.

Green, who will formally finish at the end of June 2021, will hand over his position as the UK and Ireland agent for MTI Mixers Germany to Steve Plum of Plastic Processing Systems Limited (PPS).

Having started out as an apprentice toolmaker with Castle Products, part of the Harris and Sheldon Group, Green enjoyed positions in the extrusion blown film industry with Low and Bonar, as well as with Gloenco Droitwich, before joining Spectus Systems/Mottram Group in Macclesfield, where he was involved in setting up and building plants in the UK and USA.

Latterly he founded TG Associates, his own company, where he has spent 22 years working on numerous applications covering plastics, pharmaceuticals and the food industry.

Parry, who retires at the end of August 2020, leaves his position as lead consultant for, and founder of, Rosewood Associates.

He has enjoyed a career mainly in the building materials, plastics and screenprinting industries and gained worldwide experience with multinational companies.

Commenting on the retirements, Pravin Mistry, PCN consultant said: “On behalf of the PCN we wish Tony and Chris all the best in their next chapter of life.”