Plastics LEGO train steams into Cardiff Bay this Christmas

Cardiff bay will be home to a train made of 300,000 Lego bricks this Christmas.

The festive train took three months to build and even has an elf driver plus two carriages which will have 24 presents and a Christmas tree inside.

Santa’s Express steam train will be at Mermaid Quay's Tacoma Square from November 30th - January 5th 2020 and you can see it free of charge.

The display follows on from the success of last year when a giant Santa and his sleigh made from Lego also appeared in Cardiff Bay.