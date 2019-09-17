Plastics make an impact at Packaging Innovations 10th anniversary

Packaging Innovations and Luxury Packaging London celebrated its 10th anniversary with plastics stealing the show.

This included launching three brand-new features, advancing the sustainability debate with a focus on plastic alternatives, and welcoming more exhibitors than ever before.

Experts from Coca-Cola, Carlsberg, Just Eat and Lush Cosmetics were amongst those that took to the stage to offer the latest thinking on sustainability in packaging and the future of plastic alternatives.

The BIG Plastics Debate returned focusing on plastic alternatives and the environmental impact they present, with expert discussions about the path to a zero-carbon future.

Nick Gumery, Ethical Buyer at Lush Cosmetics, argued that reusable, biodegradable solutions provide a strong solution to the sustainability challenge. “Regenerative materials remain a primary focus for us. Take cork for example. A cork pot can last up to 15 years and at the end of its life it could be left in your garden to biodegrade with no energy required in the disposal process.”

The show also launched the first ever PlasticFreeLand feature. Presented by A Plastic Planet, the dedicated area showcased the latest developments in plastic-free materials and packaging.

Will King, Founder of King of Shaves, joined the Beauty Forum to discuss the lasting impact of plastic: “Nearly 70 percent of all plastic is sent to landfill, rather than to be recycled. When you consider we produce more than 120 billion pieces of single use plastic each year, something needs to change. The time has come for a shift in thinking. The focus needs to move towards packaging over product, and we must adopt a ‘what’s inside is great, what’s outside needs improving’ approach. This is starting to happen. In fact, we believe that Millennials and Gen-Z consumers are looking for lifetime use products, now more than ever.”

The next Easyfairs packaging event will be Packaging Innovations, Ecopack, Contract Pack & Fulfilment, Label&Print, and Empack 2020, which takes place at NEC Birmingham on 26 & 27 February.