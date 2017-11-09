Plastics manufacturer tops off “outstanding year” with new appointments

× Expand Omega Krzysztof Wieckiewicz and Keith Moody at Omega Plastics’ Hartlepool facility. (Photo by Simon Williams)

Omega Plastics, an injection moulding and tooling firm headquarted in Blyth, Northumberland, has appointed two new staff members to conclude an “outstanding year” of business.

Omega, which was awarded ‘North East Company of the Year’ for 2017 has taken on both a new Project Manager and Quality Engineer to manage demand following a period of rapid business growth that it expects to continue into 2018.

Keith Moody will be responsible for the management of new tooling projects within the company and Krzysztof Wieckiewicz will oversee maintaining quality assurance procedures, carrying out quality tests and recording and analysing data collected throughout the product development and manufacturing process.

“2017 has been an outstanding year for the Omega Plastics Group. Not only were we crowned North East Company of the Year, but we have successfully secured new business contracts with a number of major blue-chip organisations and we have strengthened our position as a leading supplier to the North East’s booming automotive industry,” said Group Managing Director at Omega Plastics, Dave Crone.

“We are dedicated to driving continuous improvements across the Group and our investment in key new members of staff is just as important to the ongoing success of the business as our investments in new equipment at our manufacturing units.

“Our latest recruitment drive comes as we push towards making the company ready for another year of stellar business growth which we hope in turn, will make way for more new appointments in the near future.”