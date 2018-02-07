Plastics opportunities with medical OEMs at Med-Tech Innovation Expo

Investment in healthcare in the UK and Ireland continues to increase year-on-year, supported by a manufacturing sector with a consistent upward curve to meet the challenges of a growing, ageing population.

The medical sector is unique in that spend is not optional at a business or user-level – the need for healthcare will always be there. This is why the UK and Ireland medical OEM market alone is worth £27 billion per year and why it is such an attractive market for companies to target.

Moreover, a company winning contracts in the UK often goes on to win more global business.

The medical sector is reliant on plastics. Everything from syringes, to drip-bags, to implants - even the machinery within the ambulance - are all reliant on plastics.

Plastics processors wishing to grow their business within the healthcare sector are encouraged to explore Med-Tech Innovation Expo, the UK and Ireland’s OEM supplier showcase offering visitors more medical OEM supplier contracts awarded than any other show in the UK and Ireland.

Delegates and exhibitors can meet key medical engineers, designers and producers, while spreading their brand message to decision-makers.

"No event in the UK attracts more engineers, designers and product managers specific to the healthcare sector than Med-Tech Innovation Expo."

Med-Tech Innovation Expo will take place at Ricoh Arena, Coventry from 25– 26 April.