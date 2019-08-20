Plastics Pipe Institute accepting applications for President

The board of directors for the Plastics Pipe Institute has announced it is accepting applications for President of the association.

PPI’s current President, Tony Radoszewski, will be joining the Plastics Industry Association in mid-September as its President and CEO.

Peter Zut, of Kraussmaffei and Chairman of the PPI board, said: “Our goal is to continue to work that Tony, his staff, and our members have one during the past 13 years.”

“During that time, PPI went through significant growth, building its reputation as a strong voice of our industry known for technical expertise, marketing programmes, and internal advocacy.”

The position, based in the PPI headquarters in Irving, Texas, requires significant business travel including international destinations, plus experience in the plastics industry.

Zut said: “We’re looking to interview well-rounded candidates who possess knowledge of plastics, pipes, and our key markets, along with how an association operates and is governed.”

“A minimum of ten years of experience in business management, strategic planning, execution, financial oversight, and personnel management in preferred.”