Plastics producer purchases six In Line Magnetic Separators with the help of Bunting Magnetics

by

Six In Line Magnetic Separators (PIMS) are due to be installed in a UK plastic production facility.

Manufacture of the magnetic separators took place at Bunting’s Berkhamsted facility and the project originated from a discussion at the Interplas exhibition in 2017.

The In Line Magnetic Separator offers great versatility with ease of installation and maintenance.

Inside the tube-like body is a strong Plate Magnet, which ensures no restriction to the flow of material without compromising on the separation of metal contamination.

At this plastics product manufacturing plant, the customer needed to protect six injection moulding machines from potential damage.

The magnetic separators will remove magnetically susceptible materials from the 3mm plastic pellet feed.

Each In Line Magnet has a high strength Neodymium Rare Earth Plate Magnet, projecting a strong magnetic field into the flow of plastic pellets, attracting rogue ferrous metal contamination.

The metal is held on the surface of the Plate Magnet and periodically, on a frequency defined by the level of metal contamination, the Plate Magnet is hinged out of the product feed and cleaned.

