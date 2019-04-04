Plastics Recyclers Europe publishes paper on the state of play of technical plastic parts recycling

In 2020 the EU will generate an additional 46 per cent of plastic waste coming from the electrical and electronic sector in comparison to the year 2000, meaning Europe will be facing a growing amount of waste from technical plastic parts.

Recycling rates remain low, even though facilities and technologies to treat them do exist and are operational on an industrial scale, showing that urgency is needed to tackle the challenges that these streams present.

The Plastics Recyclers Europe’s ‘Technical Plastic Parts Strategy Paper – The way ahead for Automotive and Electrical & Electronic plastics’ further elaborates on the measures that need to be taken in order to advance the treatment of this stream in the EU and presents the state of play in its production and recycling.

The advancing in the recycling of technical plastics parts will depend equally on the strengthened collaboration and coordination of the actions of thee electronic appliances’ manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, sorting centres, waste managements and recyclers.

Antonini Furfari, Managing Director of Plastic Recyclers Europe, said: “Today we need to reach for the untapped material which is not fully exploited yet. This will require extra effort to guarantee the conditions necessary for the recyclers of technical plastic to boost further investment with the goal of transforming this material into a high-quality product.”