Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 applications open

Submissions for the 2019 Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are open.
These prestigious awards are designed to recognise and celebrate achievement throughout the scope of the European plastics recycling industry, offering an insight into current developments in recycled material usage, product design and innovative manufacturing.
Launched by Crain and Plastics Recyclers Europe, the awards have received support from the industry and gained extensive coverage in the media.
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019
PRAE 2018 winners
The successful shortlisted finalists will be on display in a feature area at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe on the 10-11th April 2019 at the RAI in Amsterdam.
The award winners will be announced and celebrated at a gala dinner held in Amsterdam on the night of the 10th April 2019.
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe will be given out in the following eight categories:
- Automotive Product of the Year
- Building & Construction Product of the Year
- Electrical & Electronic Product of the Year
- Household & Leisure Product of the Year
- Plastic Packaging Product of the Year
- Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year
- Product Technology Innovation of the Year
- Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year
Submissions will close on 23rd November 2018.
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe | Amsterdam 2018 | Highlights
Plastics Recycling Awards Europe were launched in October 2017, with the aim of recognising and celebrating the achievements throughout the scope of the European plastics recycling industry. The awards offer an insight into current developments in recycled material usage, product design and innovative manufacturing.