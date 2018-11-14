Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 applications open

Submissions for the 2019 Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are open.

These prestigious awards are designed to recognise and celebrate achievement throughout the scope of the European plastics recycling industry, offering an insight into current developments in recycled material usage, product design and innovative manufacturing.

Launched by Crain and Plastics Recyclers Europe, the awards have received support from the industry and gained extensive coverage in the media.

× Expand Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2019 PRAE 2018 winners

The successful shortlisted finalists will be on display in a feature area at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe on the 10-11th April 2019 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The award winners will be announced and celebrated at a gala dinner held in Amsterdam on the night of the 10th April 2019.

Plastics Recycling Awards Europe will be given out in the following eight categories:

Automotive Product of the Year

Building & Construction Product of the Year

Electrical & Electronic Product of the Year

Household & Leisure Product of the Year

Plastic Packaging Product of the Year

Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year

Product Technology Innovation of the Year

Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year

Submissions will close on 23rd November 2018.