Plastics Recycling Awards Europe announces 2019 finalists

The shortlist for the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe have been announced ahead of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe in April.

The winners will be announced on 11th April, during the second day of the show at the RAI Amsterdam.

The seven award categories for 2019 are Building and Construction Product of the Year, Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year, Household and Leisure Product of the Year, Plastic Packaging Product of the Year, Product Technology Innovation of the Year, Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year, and Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year.

Ton Emans, President of PRE, said: “With an extended number of categories and 40 finalists confirmed, the second edition of the awards is a perfect illustration of the continuous technological development and growing innovation in the sector. This year’s finalists demonstrate not only their goal to improve the efficiency and quality of plastics recycling processes, but also the goal of making plastic products more circular.”

The panel of judges for 201 includes 2018 Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year Willemijn Peeters, Ceo of Searious Business, Bart Bleijerveld, founder and Design Lead at Better Future Factory, Rune Thoralfsson, owner and director of Norfolier GreenTec, Ton Emans, the President of Plastics Recyclers Europe, and Karen Laird, Editor of Plastics News Europe.