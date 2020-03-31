PLASTICS releases consumer goods market watch report

A new report released by PLASTICS has explained why plastics continue to be the leading material in the design, manufacturing, packaging, and selling of consumer goods.

The report details the various types of resin available and their end uses, and also provides an overview of the numerous areas where plastic is used.

The report says that while online sales are growing, the retail sector is broader and more interconnected than it has ever been.

Plastics are a key part of the sales platform in-store, and heavily involved in packaging, and shipping and delivery of goods.

Tony Radoszewski, President and CEO of PLASTICS, said: “With engineered materials being developed and manufacturing technologies changing, designers will ask if plastics can be better used in their products and applications. More often than not, plastics typically perform better and are the best economical alternative."

“The plastics value chain recognises their customers need a wide range of polymers for consumer products. Plastic companies are making their material the leading choice for consumer goods and packaging through innovation, collaboration, performance, sustainability, and competitive price points.”

Perc Pineda, Chief Economist for PLASTICS, said: “Plastics’ contribution to overall GDP exceeds those of other industries. The real value added of plastic and rubber products in 2018 is estimated at $75 billion, higher than that of paper, glass, and aluminium industries.”