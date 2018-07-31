Plastics veteran tells next generation “industry opportunities are still great”

× Expand Peter Laking of Luxus Peter Laking Luxus

A veteran of the plastics industry celebrating 50 years’ service has told young people looking for a rewarding career that the “opportunities are still great”.

Peter Laking is celebrating half a decade with Louth-based technical plastics recycler and compounder, Luxus.

He says despite the changes over the generations he has worked for the firm, the plastics industry has provided him with a consistent and rewarding career, one he believes is still for the taking.

“In my generation, once you found employment you didn’t think the ‘grass was always greener’ somewhere else,” Laking explained. “If you liked the people, the job prospects and the money you just gone on with it. The opportunities for growth were great, as they still are today for young people wanting to join the industry.”

Laking started in 1968 as a factory worker for Luxus’ fledgling recycling business, working his way up to hold the position of Maintenance and Project Engineering Manager in 2018.

“Throughout his 50 year career, Peter’s support has been instrumental to our growth every step of the way,” said Luxus’ Managing Director, Peter Atterby.

“Not only is Peter’s knowledge of plastics recycling second to none, he also has an energy that leaves younger men trailing behind breathless. As we move into a new era, with demand for sustainable polymers is an urgent priority for many producers, Peter is sharing his 50 years of expertise with the next generation of plastics pioneers – he is true asset.”