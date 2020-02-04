PlasticsEurope appoints new Managing Director

PlasticsEurope, the pan-European trade association representing plastics manufacturers, has announced the appointment of Virginia Janssens as Managing Director.

Since 2012 Janssens has been the Managing Director of the European Organization for Packaging and the Environment (EUROPEN) and will take up her role on 16 March 2020.

Prior to joining EUROPEN in January 2010 as EU Affairs Manager, Ms Janssens acquired considerable experience in the Brussels arena working both as a public affairs and public relations consultant for various clients coming from the environment, food, chemical and energy sectors.

DAVID PLAS Virginia Janssens

Janssens also holds a Master’s Degree in Political & Social Sciences at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium and a second Master’s Degree in Intercultural Management at the ICHEC Business School in Brussels.

“We are delighted that Virginia will join us. Her talents, expertise and leadership skills are crucial for the future of PlasticsEurope”, said Javier Constante, President of PlasticsEurope and Vice-President Dow.

“She brings a proven track record in advocacy on sustainability related challenges and value chain collaboration which is invaluable to deliver on our sustainability goals, alongside our stakeholders.”

Virginia Janssens added: “I am honoured to take on the position of Managing Director at PlasticsEurope. With purpose, openness and sense of responsibility, I look forward to representing an industry that is in full innovation mode addressing plastics value chain challenges. PlasticsEurope will reflect this industry transformation and accelerate sustainable solutions from, for and on behalf of its members and partners. We are at the crossroads of a new age for plastics with clear opportunities to contribute positively to climate and society.”